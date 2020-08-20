Saudi League: Musa Bags Assist In Al Nassr’s Away Win At Al Taawon

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa bagged two assists as Al Nassr thrashed their hosts Al Taawon 4-1 in their Saudi Professional League clash on Thursday, reports Completesports.com.

Musa set up Morocco international Abderrazak Hamdallah for the game’s opening goal in the fifth minute.

The winger also teed up Nordin Amrabat for the second goal in the 17th minute.

Hamdallah netted the third goal five minutes after the break.

Heldon pulled a back for the hosts in the 54th minute before Hamdallah got his third of the game from the spot nine minutes from time.

Musa was replaced by Mukhtar Ali in the 68th minute.

The 27-year-old has now scored one goal and provided seven assists in 21 league appearances for Al Nassr this season.

