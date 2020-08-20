Super Eagles, Sierra Leone 2021 AFCON Qualifier Now To Hold In November

The Super Eagles will now face Sierra Leone in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double- header in November, reports Completesports.com.

The original fixtures were earlier slated for March 27 in Nigeria and March 31 in Sierra Leone, but they were shifted by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

CAF, in a letter sent to the Nigeria Football Federation on Wednesday, signed by acting

General Secretary Abdelmounaim Bah confirmed the new dates.

The Super Eagles will host their fellow West Africans on November 9, while the reverse fixture will take on November 17.

CAF also released new dates for qualifying matches for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Matchday one and two fixtures will take place on May 31 and June 15, 2021.

The Super Eagles are drawn alongside Liberia, Cape Verde and Central African Republic in the second round of the 2022 World Cup…