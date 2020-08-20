UEFA: Neymar Eligible To Play In Champions League Final

Neymar is facing no further action from UEFA after he broke their coronavirus protocol this week.

The Paris Saint-Germain star fired his side into their first Champions League final on Tuesday night.

The Brazilian was at his dazzling best as PSG thrashed RB Leipzig 3-0 to set up a mouth-watering clash with Bayern Munich in Lisbon.

But he risked the wrath of UEFA after the game – as he broke their new ‘Return to Play’ protocol by swapping his shirt with Marcel Halstenberg.

The striker was filmed swapping shirts with the left-back in front of two officials in a seemingly innocent gesture.

The shirt swap goes against recent new guidelines designed to stop the spread of coronavirus and there were some suggestions he could be banned from the final as a result.

UEFA’s recent ‘Return to Play’ document states…