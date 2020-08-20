Wenger Denies Netherlands Links – Complete Sports

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has rejected claims he is interested in the Dutch national team job.

The Netherlands are looking for a new coach after Ronald Koeman joined Barcelona for the coming season.

A report from Fox Sports linked Wenger to the job, but Wenger has told beIN Sport that he remains committed to fulfilling his role as FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development.

“I believe there were some reports saying that I offered my availability to take the job, but I am not available,” Wenger said.

“I work at FIFA and I work very hard and I didn’t speak to anybody. I don’t know where that news came from.”

“Between a massive club like Barcelona and the national team, you understand his decision,” Wenger added on Koeman possibly going to Barcelona.

“He is 57-years-old, he has never worked in a massive foreign club and this is the opportunity of his life for him to take the job.”

…