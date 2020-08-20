What To Look Out for In The 2020-21 English Premier League Season

Industries have suffered a major blow due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the process, sporting entities and events canceled or postponed most of their 2020 calendar activities. Soccer fans around the globe were elated by the resumption of the top European football leagues to complete the 2019-20 season. English league is popular for betting with millions of global fans. You can find available premier league betting offers for the upcoming season.

Important dates for the EPL Clubs

Players and coaches get a reduction in the amount of time for rest before the new season begins. It will take only 6 weeks for the English premier league to resume for its 2020-21 season. The first round of matches will take place on 12th September 2020. Clubs are currently in the transfer market rushing to get players signing for their teams. Signing of players will take place from 27 July 2020 to 05 October 2020. The release of full English…