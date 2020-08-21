5 Nigerian Players Who Have Won The Title

As Sevilla and Inter Milan get set to clash in the final of the 2019/2020 Europa League, Completesports.com here highlights five Nigerian players who have won the competition previously known as the UEFA Cup.

Former Super Eagles stars; Nwankwo Kanu, Taribo West, Chidi Odiah, John Obi Mikel and Victor Moses remain the Nigerian quartet to have lifted Europe’s second most prestigious trophy. While Kanu, West and Odiah are fully retired from active football, Mikel and Moses are still playing.

1. Nwankwo KANU (Inter Milan 1997/1998)

Nwankwo Kanu was a member the Inter Milan Squad that won the UEFA Cup (now Europa League) for the third time, in 1997/1998 Season, for the Serie A giants.

He was teammates with compatriot, Taribo West, in that Inter team. And Papilo became the first Nigerian to win both the UEFA Cup and Champions League following his earlier bigger win with Ajax Amsterdam.

Nwankwo was an unused substitute as Inter beat Lazio 3-0 at the Parc des Princes on May 6 1998…