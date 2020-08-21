Bayern Munich Hungry For Champions League Success

Alphonso Davies believes the hunger for glory has inspired Bayern Munich after they reached the Champions Legaue final with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Lyon.

Serge Gnabry scored twice, including a stunning opener, before Robert Lewandowski netted his 55th goal of the season late on.

Bayern now face PSG in the final in Lisbon on Sunday aiming to win the competition for a sixth time.

Ekambi told RMC Sport: “We’re thinking we could have done better and we could have scored some goals before they did.

“Luck wasn’t on our side. We missed chances and we were up against a great team. We found out they were unbeatable.

“We started really well and we should have scored. My shot that hit the post could have gone in. When you do things as a team, anything is possible. We showed it during this campaign.”

Defender Marcelo echoed his team-mate and admitted Lyon were not clinical enough.

“We missed the efficiency in…