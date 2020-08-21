Ebuehi Joins Dutch Eredivisie Club FC Twente On Loan From Benfica

Super Eagles right-back Tyronne Ebuehi has joined Dutch topflight club FC Twente on a season-long loan from Benfica with an option to buy, ahead of next season, Completesports.com reports.

Twente made the announcement on their official website on Friday.

Speaking on the loan move, the 24-year-old disclosed his reasons why he decided to join Twente.

“It feels great to be here at FC Twente,” Ebuehi said.

“The conversations I had with the club were very positive and I am looking forward to playing here.

“In the past I played against FC Twente with ADO. Twente is a big club and I want to prove myself here, but of course also help the club.”

In the summer of 2018, Ebuehi made the switch from ADO Den Haag to Benfica.

Born in Haarlem, Netherlands, he made his debut for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in 2017 and has played seven international matches so far.

He was a member of the Eagles squad to the 2018 FIFA…