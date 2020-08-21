Larsson Appointed Assistant Coach To Koeman At Barcelona

Barcelona have appointed former player and legendary Swedish striker Henrik Larsson as part of new coach Ronald Koeman’s assistant coach.

The LaLiga club made the announcement in a statement released on their official website on Friday.

Larsson has signed a two-year deal to work as Koeman’s assistant at the Catalan giants.

The 48-year-old who played alongside Koeman at Feyenoord, has been out of football for a year after leaving his managerial post at Swedish side Helsingborgs due to social media abuse.

Former FC Twente and Hoffenheim head coach Alfred Schreuder, who also worked as an assistant to Erik ten Hag at Ajax during their run to the Champions League semi-finals, will also join Koeman’s staff at the Nou Camp.

During his time at Barcelona, Larsson won the LaLiga and the 2006 UEFA Champions League title.

He came on as a substitute in the 2006 Champions League final against Arsenal, and provided two assists…