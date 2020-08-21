Messi Informs Koeman He Has Doubts Over Barcelona Future

Lionel Messi reportedly informed new Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman on Thursday that he has serious doubts about remaining at Camp Nou this summer.

Messi is believed to have held a face-to-face meeting with Koeman to discuss his future amid suggestions that the attacker could seek a move away from the Catalan giants ahead of next season.

According to RAC1, Messi informed Barca’s new head coach that he was considering an exit and currently sees himself ‘more out than in’ at the club.

The team’s shocking 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League allegedly had a huge impact on Messi, whose current deal at Camp Nou is due to expire next summer.

Manchester City and Inter Milan have both recently been credited with an interest, and it is believed that the former would be the favourites to sign him should he seek pastures new.

The 33-year-old scored 31 times and registered 26 assists…