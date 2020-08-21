Moses Eager To Win Inter’s 4th Europa League Title For Conte

Former Super Eagles winger Victor Moses says that he and Inter Milan teammates feel thoroughly motivated to play out of their skin and win the 2019/2020 Europa League title for ‘passionate coach’ Antonio Conte when they clash with Spanish side Sevilla on Friday at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne.

The Nerazzurri are looking to win their fourth Europa Cup title in history following their 1990/91, 1993/94 and 1997/98 feats.

Moses cut short his 18-month loan deal with Turkish side Fenerbahce to join Inter Milan in January, also on loan from Chelsea, thus reuniting with Conte his former coach at the Premier League side. And after helping the three-time Champions League winners finish the 2019/20 Serie A campaign in second position behind champions Juventus, Moses is looking to win with Conte in Europe.

The Nigerian won the Premier League with Conte at Chelsea after the Italian took over the reins and converted him to…