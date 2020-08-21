Moses Targets Europa League History In Sevilla

Victor Moses will be eyeing his third Europa League trophy tonight when Inter Milan face Sevilla in the final of the 2019/2020 edition at the RheinEnergie Stadium in Cologne, Germany, according to the TransferMarkt statistics.

The former Nigeria international has so far made it to two Europa League finals with Chelsea in the 2012/13 and 2018/19

seasons and both occasions saw The Blues emerge as champions.

Moses will be looking to score his fifth goal in what will be his 15th Europa League appearance

overall when Inter do battle with the La Liga club in the grand finale on Friday night.

While at Chelsea in the 2012/13 season when the Blues won the competition, Moses scored four goals in six Europa matches while last season, he played twice as they won the title again.

Earlier this season, he played on two occasions when he was…