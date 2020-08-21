Mourinho Expects PSG To End Champions League Drought With Top Stars

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho expects Paris Saint Germain to win their first ever Champions League title with their array of stars ‘from another world’ when they face five-time champions Bayern Munich in the final of the 2019/2020 edition at the Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, on Sunday.

Mourinho, a two-time Champions League winner – with FC Porto in 2004 and with Inter Milan in 2010, is aghast at the inability of PSG to win the Champions League in recent years despite the huge investment made in playing personnel by the owners, Qatar Sports Investments.

Three coaches have failed to deliver the top European club football silverware at PSG in the period Mourinho has reviewed.

Laurent Blanc, nicknamed ‘The President’ due to his leadership skills, couldn’t lead PSG to Champions League glory despite winning three Ligue 1 titles and other domestic trophies. Unai Emery who took over from him in 2016 was sacked in 2018 for failing to guide the side beyond the Champions…