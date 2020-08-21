Obafemi, Okafor May Still Qualify To Represent Nigeria Under New FIFA Nationality-Switch Rule Pending Approval

Nigerian-born players who have featured for other countries could yet wear the green and white colours of the Super Eagles of Nigeria following a new proposal by FIFA to help players switch eligibility and represent their second national team, reports Completesports.com.

Southampton’s Micheal Obafemi and Red Bull Salzburg ‘s Noah Okafor are players who can take advantage of the new rule and still play for the Super Eagles.

They have made one appearance each for Republic of Ireland and Switzerland respectively.

The new rule, if approved by the 211 national federations under the world soccer ruling body, will also see other African countries benefit from it.

The new rule, if approved, will let players switch eligibility if they played a maximum of three times for the first national team – including tournaments and qualifying games, before they turned 21, and at least three years earlier.

The proposal gives…