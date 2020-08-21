Oshoala Helps Barcelona Beat Atletico Madrid, Qualify For Semi-finals

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala was in action for Barcelona Ladies as they snatched a late goal to beat Atletico Madrid 1-0, in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Women’s Champions on Friday, Completesports.com reports.

Oshoala featured from the start before she was replaced with eight minutes remaining in the game.

The hero for Barcelona was Kheira Hamraoui who struck in the 81st minute.

They will now meet German club Wolfsburg in the semi-final on Tuesday August 8.

To get to the last four of this season’s competition, Wolfsburg hammered Galsgow City of Scotland 9-1, in Friday’s other quarter-final.

On Saturday, champions Lyon will take on Bayern Munich while Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain will do battle.

By James Agberebi

