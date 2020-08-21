Rohr To Watch Simon, Kalu, Maja Live In Ligue 1 Opener

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr will be live at the Matmut Atlantique on Friday night (today) to watch the Ligue 1 opening fixture between Girondis Bordeaux and Nantes, Completesports.com reports.

Hosts Bordeaux are expected to parade Super Eagles duo, Samuel Kalu and Josh Maja, while Simon barring any unforseen circumstances will be on parade for Nantes.

”Super Eagles

@NGSuperEagles

coach Gernot Rohr, will be present at the Matmut Atlantique stadium tonight to watch the #Nigerian stars, Samuel Kalu and Josh Maja’s

@girondins

tackle Moses Simon’s

@FCNantes

tonight,” France- based Nigerian journalist Babatunde Ojora wrote on his Twitter handle.

Rohr is a popular figure in Bordeaux having spent a large part of his playing career at the club.

The German tactician has also coached the club in the past.

Simon scored five goals in 26 league appearances for Nantes last season.

The winger was also voted the Canaries…