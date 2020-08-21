Streuer Twente’s Technical Director Excited Over Ebuehi’s Loan Move

FC Twente technical director Jan Streuer says the Dutch Eredivisie club is delighted with the loan signing for Super Eagles defender Tyronne Ebuehi.

The 24-year-old completed a season-long loan move to Twente from Portuguese giants Benfica with an option to buy.

He did not have the best of times at Benfica since joining them in 2018 from ADO Den Haag, no thanks to injuries which saw him miss the entire 2018/2019 season.

And commenting on his move, Streuer said:“It is great that we can add Tyronne Ebuehi to our selection.

“In his time at ADO Den Haag, Tyronne has shown to be a talented player. It is not without reason that he was selected for the national team of Nigeria and played at the 2018 World Cup.

“In his first year with Benfica, Tyronne had a difficult season due to an injury, but last year he made his appearance for Benfica B He is top fit and will hopefully be able to fully join our selection…