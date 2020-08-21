Track & Field Stopped My Dream To Become An Accountant

Reigning African 200m record holder, Blessing Okagbare says she actually wanted to be an accountant before veering into track and field.

The Olympic and World Championships medallist revealed in an interview with Womenfitness.net that she never thought she could become a household name in track and field that she has become today.

”I grew up aspiring to be an accountant, to serve people in a financial sector,” she said in the interview and revealed how her journey to stardom in track and field started.

”It all started when I was in high school where I was just running/jumping at inter-house sports in high school for fun and I was really good at it. Even as a little girl I loved running and jumping with the boys in my street and also played soccer with them. One faithful afternoon, I went to my older sister high school as she had told her teacher she has a little sister who can run. So, they put me in a race with other girls older than me and I won against all of them….