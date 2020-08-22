CAFCC: Pillars To Play Home Matches Away From Kano

Kano Pillars will play their home matches in the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation cup away from the Sani Abacha Stadium.

Tafawa Balewa and Ahmadu Bello Stadiums are two of the venues Pillars would choose from as their adopted home for the preliminaries and possibly the group stages of the competition.

According to the chairman of the club, Alhaji Surajo Shuaibu Jambul, the Kano state Government have given approval for the team to look for an alternative venue for their home matches as Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata, has been chosen as one of the Covid-19 isolation centers in the state.

The Chairman said that his management team would approach the management of the above stadiums in Kaduna and Bauchi states to discuss the possibility of hosting the Sai Masu Gida’s continental assignments.

He said, one of the stadiums will be chosen after due consultations with appropriate authority.

He further stated that his…