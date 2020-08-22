Conte Laments Inter Milan’s Europa League Final Loss Vs Sevilla

Antonio Conte has expressed his sadness for failing to end Inter Milan’s long wait for a European title since 2010, following their 3-2 loss to Sevilla in the final of the Europa League on Friday.

Sevilla clinched a record sixth Europa League title after coming from behind to beat Inter.

Despite going behind early in the game from a Romelu Lukaku’s penalty, Luuk De Jong scored two goals to put them 2-1 ahead.

But Inter drew level late in the first half thanks to former Atletico Madrid star Diego Godin.

And less than 20 minutes remaining in the game an unfortunate own goal by Lukaku from Diego Carlos’ bicycle kick secured the win for Sevilla.

And speaking after the painful loss, Conte said: “I’m sorry because I wanted to give the boys the satisfaction of winning an important trophy. After ten years we managed to reach the final and I would have liked to give them a better joy.”

The former Chelsea boss…