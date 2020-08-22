Ideye Joins Turkish Club Goztepe On Two-Year Deal

Nigeria forward Brown Ideye has joined Turkish Super Lig club Goztepe on a two-year deal, reports Completesports.com.

Ideye, 31, last played for Greek Super League outfit Aris.

The talented striker scored eight goals in 22 league appearances for Aris last season.

“We signed a two-year contract with the Nigerian striker Brown Ideye,” reads a statement on the club’s official website.

“Born on October 10, 1988 in Yenagoa, Nigeria, after becoming a professional in his country, Ideye played in Neuchatel Xamax, Sochaux, Dynamo Kiev, West Bromwich Albion, Olympiakos, Tianjin Teda, Malaga and Aris.

“The striker, who has experience in the Premier League, La Liga and Champions League, has been successful in scoring rival nets 152 times in 384 matches he played.

“We welcome Brown Ideye to Goztepe and wish him success with our glorious form.”

