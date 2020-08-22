Inter Milan, Sevilla Eye Europa League Glory

Serie A giants Inter Milan and LaLiga side Sevilla will be looking to be crowned champions of Europe’s second-tier club competition Europa League, when they clash on Friday night.

For the Nerazzuri, it is a search for a first European title for 10 years after they won the UEFA Champions League in the 2009/2010 season.

Also, Inter are seeking to land their first Europa League title since last winning it in 1998 after a 3-0 win against Lazio. And the last time an Italian club win the Europa League was in 1999.

Inter go into the final in excellent form, winning each of their last six matches in all competitions, while they have only lost once since the beginning of March.

They have only won 14 of their 43 previous European games against Spanish opposition, though, suffering 18 defeats in the process, including two losses to Barcelona in this season’s Champions League.

Sevilla, the most successful side in the history of this competition, have won the UEFA Cup/Europa League…