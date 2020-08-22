Ljungberg Quits Arsenal Coaching Role

Freddie Ljungberg has decided to leave his role as a coach at Arsenal in order to pursue a job in management.

He revealed on Twitter: “I have decided to leave my first team assistant coaching role at @Arsenal to progress my management experience.

“I have been involved with this club on and off since 1998 and am grateful for all the opportunities they have given me both as a player and as a coach.

“I wish Mikel and all the team every success for the season ahead.

“Thanks also to the fans for their constant support and for always being by my side. I hope we will all meet again soon.”

Ljungberg took the reins for the six games between Unai Emery’s departure and the arrival of Mikel Arteta last December, recording one win, three draws and two losses.

The Swede was given the role of assistant coach when the Spaniard arrived, having spent the previous five months as first-team coach.

But his departure is not a…