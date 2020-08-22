Onyekuru One Of The Best Wingers In Ligue 1

Monaco manager Niko Kovac has rated Henry Onyekuru as one of the best wingers in the French Ligue 1, reports Completesports.com.

Onyekuru failed to earn regular playing time under former coach Leonardo Jardim following his arrival from Premier League club Everton last summer.

The winger featured in four league games before he was sent out on loan to Turkish outfit Galatasaray in January.

Monaco turned down advances from Galatasaray to extend his loan deal at the end of last season.

Having spent few weeks working under Kovac, the Nigeria international has already impressed the Croatian who is expecting big things from the former Anderlecht star.

“You have certainly seen how we played against AZ. We played well, we were well prepared to line up in a 4-3-3. But the system is not important to me, it is mainly the attitude of the players that I watch,” Kovac told a news conference on Friday.

“Henry and Gelson…