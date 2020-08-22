Oshoala Relishes Barcelona Win Vs Atletico Madrid

Barcelona Femeni forward Asisat Oshoala has celebrated the side’s win against Atletico Madrid in the quarter-final of the UEFA Women’s Champions League in Bilbao on Friday, reports Completesports.com.

The Blaugrana edged out Atletico Madrid 1-0 in the keenly contested tie to advance into the semi-final.

Oshoala provided the assist for Kheira Hamraoui who netted the winning goal 10 minutes from time.

“VAMOSSSS!!!! 1/2 🔵🔴🔵🔴 @FCBfemeni,”she wrote on her Twitter handle.

The 26-year-old has scored 26 goals in 26 appearances for Barcelona this season.

The game was her fourth Champions League outing for the club this season.

Barcelona will face German club Wolfsburg in the semi-final on August 25.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior…