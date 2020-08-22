Osimhen Wishes Lille Luck Ahead New Ligue 1 Season

Victor Osimhen has wished his former club Lille a successful campaign ahead of their opening fixture of the 2020/21 season, reports Completesports.com.

Les Dogues will host Stade Rennes at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Saturday.

Osimhen spent a season at Lille following his move from Belgian Pro League club Sporting Charleroi.

The Nigerian international scored 18 goals and provided six assists n 38 appearances across all competitions for the club.

Osimhen penned a five-year contract with Serie A club Napoli this summer.

Lille finished in fourth position in the Ligue 1 table last season.

