PSG, Inter, Juventus Ready To Make Messi Move

PSG, Inter Milan and Juventus are all reportedly prepared to make a bid for Barcelona forward Lionel Messi this summer.

Despite his long-term association with the Catalan giants, speculation regarding a potential exit for the club legend refuses to go away.

While finances may prove to be an issue for any interested club, Barcelona also have a need to balance the books, a scenario which will further add to talk of an exit for the 33-year-old.

According to Sport, PSG, Inter and Juventus are monitoring the situation ahead of potentially testing the resolve of the La Liga runners-up and their best-ever player.

Although meeting FFP requirements in the future would need to be taken into consideration, none of the clubs would turn down an opportunity to sign Messi.

With the ability to include long-term Barca target Lautaro Martinez in any proposal, Inter may regard themselves as favourites to pull off a shock transfer at…