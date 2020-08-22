QPR Won’t Sell Eze Without Buying Replacement

Queen Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton says the club needs to bring in a replacement before they can think about selling Eberechi Eze.

Eze has been linked with a move to the Premier League following an impressive season with the Championship outfit.

The 22-year-old scored 14 goals and contributed eight assists as QPR finished 13th in the second tier last season.

QPR reportedly turned down an £8m bid from Crystal Palace for the midfielder this month.

West Ham are also interested in signing the attacking midfielder, but no deal has yet materialised.

“If we sell a player first, people assume you are cashing in. You sell a player for £15m-£18m ‘oh they must be cashing in,”Warburton told talkSPORT.

“We know the financial landscape is such that owners are writing cheques every month, so the money gets absorbed into the costs.

“You’ve got to try and do your business as early as you can or you run the…