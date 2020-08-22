Saka Pays Tribute To Ljungberg Following Arsenal Exit

Bukayo Saka has paid tribute to outgoing Arsenal coach Freddie Ljungberg.

Ljungberg announced he will leave the Emirates on Saturday.

The Swede was part of the coaching staff in north London and briefly held the reigns earlier this season.

Ljungberg has been credited with influencing Arsenal’s current crop of youngsters, some of whom have flourished in recent months.

Saka has been one of those to benefit from Ljungberg’s efforts and has thanked him as he departs.

He said: “Freddie has given us all so much valuable advice and support. He’s a fantastic coach and someone we all look up to.

“I’m just so grateful that I’ve been able to work alongside and learn directly from someone like him at this early part of my career.”

Ljungberg was in charge for six games but won just the once – a 3-1 success at West Ham – with three draws and two losses.

Mikel Arteta was appointed as Arsenal’s permanent boss…