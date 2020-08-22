Saka Voted Europa League Young Player Of The Season

Arsenal exciting young winger Bukayo Saka has been voted for Europa League Young Player of the Season, Completesports.com reports.

This was announced by football facts and statistics website Whoscored.com in their Europa League end of season awards.

Saka was voted ahead of Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo and Kai Havertz who has been tipped to join Chelsea.

Commenting on Saka’s impressive performance for Arsenal in this season’s Europa League, Whoscored.com wrote: “It is fair to say it was a breakthrough season for the Arsenal teenager, who put in a number of his brightest displays for the Gunners in the Europa League.

“His finest came way back in September against strong opposition in Eintracht Frankfurt, stealing the show with a goal and two assists to earn his first of three man of the match ratings from just six appearances.

“The versatile 18-year-old would take his respective tallies for goals and assists to…