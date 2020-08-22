Ugbo On Loan From Chelsea Scores On Cercle Brugge Debut

Chelsea on loan forward Ike Ugbo scored on his debut for Cercle Brugge in their 3-2 win at KV Mechelen, in the Belgian topflight on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Ugbo who only joined Cercle Brugge last week, scored in the 54th minute to draw his side at 1-1.

The 21-year-old was later replaced in the 67th minute of the game.

Other scorers for Cercle Brugge were Dino Hotic (57th minute) and Thibo Somers (80th minute).

William Togui and Aster Vranckx were the scorers for Mechelen in the 37th and 64th minutes respectively.

The win was Cercle Brugge’s second after three games in the new league season.

They are now fourth on six points in the 18-team league table.

In his loan spell at Roda JC last season Ugbo scored 13 goals in 28 games for the Dutch club.

By James Agberebi

