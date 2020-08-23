14 Coaches, Players Participate In Rivers State Teqball Association Exhibition Games

No fewer than 14 persons made up of coaches and players participated in the Rivers State Teqball Association exhibition games held last week in the state’s capital, Port Harcourt.

According to the chairman, Rivers State Teqball Association, Dr Chukwuemeka Agi, he told Nigeria Teqball Federation Media Department that the competition was primarily aimed at creating awareness about the new but interesting style of football.

Mr. Agi who is a consultant with Rivers State University, expressed optimism that with enthusiasm shown by the participants, the beautiful game of Teqball is rapidly evolving in Nigeria.

“Last week we had exhibition games right here in Port Harcourt. It was a training programme we organised to create awareness about the beautiful game of Teqball in the state.”

“It was just an exhibition game to get a few persons who are quite adept at what the rules are and then how to play and then interchange positions.”

“We had 14 persons including coaches…