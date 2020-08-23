Aribo Sets Rangers Goal Target

Joe Aribo is happy to take responsibility at Rangers following huge plaudits from former Gers star Brian Laudrup.

Laudrup earned legendary status for his ability to open up the opposition during his time at the club.

The Danish recently singled out Aribo for praise and hinted that Rangers manager Steven Gerrard needs another Aribo to break down packed Premiership defences.

Aribo, who was also lauded on Sky TV by Darren Fletcher, said: “I’m aware of Brian Laudrup’s standing at Rangers.

“Hearing praise from Laudrup is amazing. I’m happy that I’m able to show what I can do on the pitch at Rangers.

“I read the comments and other people will see them too.

“The way I play, it’s normal for me to create chances.

“I like to open the door, to open defences and move people about.

“It’s nice knowing I have to be one of the men to do it. I’m going to thrive on that constantly.

“It’s good pressure to have because of the type of person I am. I am not one to…