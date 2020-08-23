Barcelona Board Members In Favour Of Selling Messi

A section of the Barcelona board are reportedly ready to offload Lionel Messi to fund a squad revamp.

Messi is said to have told new boss Ronald Koeman in showdown talks he is more inclined to leave than stay.

And according to ESPN the 33-year-old’s uncertainty has sparked a huge debate at board level.

They say some board members admitted to them they are prepared to sell the Argentine.

If he does leave, Manchester City have been rated Messi’s likeliest destination, followed by Europa League finalist Inter Milan.

His rumbling discontent with Barca bigwigs peaked after last week’s 8-2 Champions League humiliating defeat to Bayern Munich.

He earlier fell out with ex-Nou Camp Sporting Director Eric Abidal and criticised the board over wage negotiations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But having surrendered the LaLiga title to resurgent Real Madrid, Barcelona’s more intense humiliation…