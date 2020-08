Bayer Leverkusen Target Dennis As Replacement For Havertz

Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen have lined up Emmanuel Dennis as replacement for Chelsea transfer target Kai Havertz, reports Completesports.com.

Havertz, according to several media reports is expected to join Chelsea next week in a deal that will make him the most expensive German player.

Leverkusen have however move swiftly to get a suitable replacement for the 21-year-old and are hoping to sign Dennis from Belgium Pro League Champions Club Brugge.

Popular French journalist Manu Lonjon however revealed that Leverkusen face competition from Premier League club Leeds United and Serie A side Napoli for Dennis.

“Proof of the progress of negotiations between Chelsea and Leverkusen concerning Havertz, the German club are looking for a replacement and have just positioned themselves on Emmanuel Dennis (Bruges)! The forward also has offers from Leeds and Napoli,” Lonjon tweeted.

The Nigeria international has been…