Ceferin Contemplates Making UCL, Europa One-Legged Ties Permanent

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has revealed that the football body are considering making one-legged Champions League and Europa League ties a permanent feature of the tournaments.

Traditionally the knockout stages in both competitions contain a home and away leg, with the aggregate winners progressing to the next stage.

Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic the format was changed this season, with ties from the quarter-final stage onwards on-legged affairs, held in Portugal for the Champions League and Germany for the Europa League.

And speaking to AP, Ceferin admitted he has enjoyed the one-off matches, and thinks they could well be here to stay.

“I have to say that this system of one match seems more interesting to me than the other system with two legged matches,” he said.

“It’s one of the interesting things that was brought by this pandemic. We had to do a system like that. We had to play…