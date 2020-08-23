Chelsea Seeks To Fortify Its Defense With Leicester’s Ben Chilwell Signing

If you are a fan of Chelsea, the latest news from Stamford Bridge will probably be the best you have had the whole week.

Chelsea is reportedly very close to reaching an agreement to buying Ben Chilwell from Leicester. The left-back defender had shown interest in shifting base to Stamford Bridge. His dreams are close to reality as Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has pushed for the signing. For a fee of about £50m, the transfer is understood to be at its last stages of implementation.

Chelsea Reinforcing Its Left-Back Defense

Chelsea has had a glaring weakness in the 2019/20 season. The most notable is the team’s 4-1 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League. At the beginning of the Premier League, Chelsea conceded 4 goals to Manchester United without touching the…