Eagles Roundup: Dessers, Onuachu Caged;Onyekuru Struggles

Nigerian duo, Cyriel Dessers and Paul Onuachu, were in action as KRC Genk were held to a 0-0 draw by Standard Liege in their Belgian Pro League clash on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Dessers was replaced by Luca Oyen four minutes from time, while Onuachu was in action for the entire duration of the game.

The forwards have scored one goal each in three league outings for Genk this season.

In France, Henry Onyekuru featured for 45 minutes as Monaco were held to a 2-2 at home by Stade Reims.

Onyekuru was replaced by Sofiane Diop after he struggled to make an impact in the first half.

