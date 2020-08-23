Gabriel Lille Defender To Sign Arsenal Deal Monday

Lille Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhães will sign a five-year deal with Arsenal on Monday with the move to be officially announced next week.

This was revealed by Fabrizio Romano of The Guardian.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sports Italy, Arsenal will pay Lille £27 million including bonuses and have agreed personal terms with Gabriel who is expected to be paid £1.8 million a year.

His wages will increase throughout the duration of his contract with Arsenal.

The player and his representatives will arrive in London on Monday and sign the contract once his medical is done.

“Gabriel Magalhães to Arsenal, here we go! Total agreement just completed: he will fly on Monday to London to sign his contract until June 2025, €30M to Lille (add ons included), official statement on next week. The deal is finally done,” Romano wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

The North London club have beaten Napoli…