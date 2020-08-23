Lyon, PSG Beat Bayern, Arsenal, Qualify For Semi-finals

Champions Lyon and fellow French club Paris Saint-Germain have qualified for the semi-final of this season’s UEFA Women’s Champions League, after wins against Bayern Munich and Arsenal respectively on Saturday.

In Saturday’s quarter-final, Lyon defeated Bayern Munich 2-1 while PSG also recorded the same scoreline against Arsenal.

Lyon and PSG will now square off against each other in the semi-final billed for Wednesday 26 August.

In the other semi-final Barcelona will take on Wolfsburg on Tuesday 25 August.

To get to the last four stage, Barcelona pipped Atletico Madrid 1-0 while Wolfsburg hammered Glasgow City 9-1.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

