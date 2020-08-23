Okocha Sends Good Luck Message To PSG Ahead UCL Final clash vs Bayern Munich

Legendary Nigerian midfielder Austin Okocha has sent good luck message to his former club, Paris Saint-Germain, ahead of Sunday’s UEFA Champions League final against Bayern Munich in Lisbon, Portugal, Completesports.com reports.

PSG qualified for a first-ever Champions League final after a comfortable 3-0 win against RB Leipzig in the semi-final last week.

A win on Sunday will see PSG become the second European side to win the quadruple after Celtic did it in 1967.

Thomas Tuchel side have already won Ligue 1, French Cup and League Cup.

Five-time Champions League winners, Bayern, will be targeting their second treble in their history after achieving the feat in 2013.

And looking ahead to the final, Okocha, in a short video published on PSG’s verified Twitter handle, congratulated them for qualifying for the final and wished them all the best.

“Hello, it’s Jay Jay Okocha. I just want to say congratulations to…