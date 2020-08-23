Osimhen Starts Pre-Season Training At Napoli Monday

Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen is expected to start pre-season training with Serie A club Napoli at the Castel di Sangro on Monday, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen joined Napoli from Ligue 1 club Lille for a club-record fee of €70m last month.

The former VFL Wolfsburg striker will also have the opportunity of officially meeting his new team-mates ahead of his debut campaign in the Italian top flight.

The 21-year-old spent one season at Lille scoring 18 goals and recording six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions for the Great Danes.

Osimhen was Lille’s player of the season and also picked up the Best African Player in Ligue Award.

Napoli have two friendly matches scheduled for Friday, August 28 and Friday, September 4.

By Adeboye Amosu

