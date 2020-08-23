PSG Eye First-Ever Champions League Title As Bayern Munich Look To Clinch Second Treble

Paris Saint-Germain will go into Sunday’s UEFA Champions League final with the hope of landing a first-ever title, while Bayern Munich will become the second side to win a treble as both teams lock horns inside the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, in this season’s grand finale on Sunday.

Both teams secured comfortably wins in their semi-finals with 3-0 wins over RB Leipzig and Lyon respectively and will now battle to be crowned kings of Europe.

Victory on Sunday will not only see PSG become Champions League winners for the first time in their history, they will become the second French side to do it after Marseille in 1993.

Also, PSG will equal the record set by Celtic in 1967 after the Scottish giants lifted a quadruple of European Cup, league title, Scottish Cup and League Cup.

PSG owners have made no secret of the fact that the Champions League is the holy grail for them and, after years of underachievement in the competition, it could be written in the stars for them to…