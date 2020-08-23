Ruiz Jr Ex-Boxing Champion Mocks Whyte After Povetkin Defeat

Former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr expressed his delight after Dillian Whyte was knocked out by Alexander Povetkin on Saturday night.

Whyte was brutally knocked out by the 40-year-old Russian at Matchroom Fight Camp.

The British boxer looked in complete control, sending his opponent to the canvas twice in the fourth round, before being caught by a huge uppercut in the fifth.

The defeat also left the 32-year-old’s heavyweight title dreams in tatters with Povetkin taking his place as mandatory challenger.

Ruiz Jr and Whyte’s rivalry has been simmering for some time with the latter calling the Mexican-American a ‘fat c***’ and a coward while claiming he dodged an offer for the pair to face each other.

And reacting to Whyte’s shock defeat, Ruiz Jr in a posted video showed absolutely no mercy.

He said: “I was so happy that Whyte got his a*** knocked the f*** out.

“You know what, because he…