Sancho Wants Saka To Commit To England

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho hopes Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka will commit to England.

Saka is eligible to play for Nigeria and is considering his options.

But while Sancho was disappointed the Euros were called off, he believes the options coach Gareth Southgate now has will spark a battle for places.

“Nah I was gutted. Obviously I’ve been doing my thing this season and I was ready to go,” Sancho told SoccerBible.

“I don’t mind it being pushed back though. I feel like the England squad has a lot of players who are interesting at the moment. It’s going to be interesting to see who makes the squad.

“The players we have now are great and the young players that are coming up now like Bukayo Saka, Mason Greenwood – these guys are talented. It’s interesting to see what they’re doing week in, week out.

“They’re doing a madness so it’s going to be a very tough decision for Gareth…