Whyte Wants Rematch After Defeat To Povetkin

Dillian Whyte has called for a rematch later this year after Alexander Povetkin inflicted a second career defeat on him with a sensational fifth-round knock-out.

Whyte had dominated the opening four rounds and twice sent the 40-year-old Russian to the canvas, but Povetkin turned the fight on its head with a ferocious left uppercut that ended proceedings in an instant.

Whyte approached promoter Eddie Hearn, who had just told Sky Sports there was a rematch clause which he will exercise before the end of the year, and asked: “Can we get a rematch in December?”

Fury was quick to comment on Povetkin’s victory, writing on his official Twitter account: “40 & proud”, while IBF world featherweight champion Josh Warrington added: “Wow! crazy this boxing ya know…”

Hearn said: “I can’t quite believe it to be honest. When the punch landed I felt I was in some dream.

“The fight was over virtually after two…