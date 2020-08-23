Zinchenko Fiancee Blames Guardiola For UCL Defeat To Lyon

Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko’s fiancee, Vlada Sedan, has blamed Pep Guardiola for the club’s Champions League exit in the hands of Lyon.

Sports reporter, Sedan, joined Guardiola’s growing number of critics following City’s shock defeat to Lyon.

The Premier League giants suffered Champions League elimination at the quarter-final stage for the third season in a row.

Guardiola has often been accused of overthinking his team selection for crunch knockout European games.

And both Zinchenko and partner Sedan questioned Pep’s tactics against Ligue 1 underdogs Lyon.

Guardiola’s decision to field three centre backs plus midfielders Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan for the clash backfired as City slipped to a 3-1 defeat.

Speaking on her YouTube channel, Sedan said: “Perhaps I have no right to say this, perhaps Zinchenko will forbid me. But to put it mildly, and in order not to swear, this is completely Guardiola’s fault.

“At such a crucial moment, making…