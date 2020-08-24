Chelsea Agree €90m Havertz Deal With Bayer Leverkusen

Premier League giants Chelsea have agreed to sign Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen in deal worth £90m.

Havertz, 21, will join Hakim Ziyech and international team-mate Timo Werner as the Blues new signings ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Chelsea have reached an agreement with Leverkusen to pay a fee of £72m plus add-ons rising to £90m and are preparing to complete the final paperwork on the transfer this week.

The versatile midfielder will travel to London this week to pen a five-year contract.

Chelsea have been relentlessly pursuing the German star over the past few months and are now finally set to get the deal over the line.

The deal for Havertz will see Chelsea eclipse the club-record £72m fee they paid for Kepa Arrizabalaga in 2018.

The midfielder is widely regarded as one of the most exciting emerging talents in Europe and marks yet another coup for Frank Lampard, who is looking to build on an encouraging…