Conte Involve In £27m Investment Scam

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte has reportedly been the victim of an investment scam, and has been trying to recover £27million from the scheme over the past two months, Italian newspaper La Verita reports.

According to reports English judge David Foxton ruled that England-based Italian financier Massimo Bochicchio convinced eight people, including Conte to invest in his company, Kidman.

Bochicchio had promised high-yield returns, and the report details Conte was expecting to be paid around €30million (£27million) by June 30 2020, but the money never arrived.

The people involved in the scheme then sent an email asking for payment on July 7 only to discover that the address was fake, and they then turned to the authorities.

Conte had reportedly been assured that Kidman was connected to and guaranteed by HSBC, a bank which Bochicchio had worked for until 2012 before starting his own business.

Conte brought the document claiming this before a judge, and it has since…