Ex-Flying Eagles Midfielder Aremu Joins German Club St. Pauli On Three-Year Contract

Former Flying Eagles midfielder Afeeez Aremu has joined German Bundesliga 2 club FC St. Pauli on a three-year contract, reports Completesports.com.

Aremu linked up with St. Pauli from Norwegian top-division club IK Start.

The 20-year-old scored five goals and provided one assist in 63 appearances for IK Start.

“In Afeez we’re getting a component our squad had been lacking. He’s the dynamic ‘enforcer’ type of player I was after. He’s already completed several seasons at a high level and at his age has potential to develop at the same time,” St. Pauli head coach, Timo Schultz told the club’s official website.

Director of sport Andreas Bornemann adds “Afeez Aremu fits the profile we were looking for in defensive midfield. He’s athletic and aggressive in the tackle and already has a wealth of professional experience despite his young age. We therefore believe he won’t find it difficult to settle in…